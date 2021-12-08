Holiday eating: How to keep intake under control amidst lingering treat temptation (copy)

A barrage of cakes, cookies and other holiday goodies are coming. ’Tis the season.

While such treats are something to look forward to, those trying to avoid the carb crash find few options. Still, some advice and delicious recipes can get you through the holiday season without the sugar high.

A lot of information is available via the internet and other resources about eating healthy, but it can sometimes get overwhelming, and the information can be contradictory. Registered dietician and nutritionist Martha Ross, who has worked in the field for 46 years, recently offered us her best, most straightforward advice to healthy eating through the holidays — and all year ’round.

Her favorite resource for a balanced diet is MyPlate (myplate.gov), an excellent website for food information. You can download the MyPlate app that allows you to plan your meals, track goals, and see real-time progress as you meet those goals. MyPlate, which has replaced the antiquated food pyramid in recent years, has portion size control at its core.

For lunch and dinner, servings of protein and one starch should be approximately the size of your palm.