When I vacation, I decide ahead of time what do I want to see. Would it be such manmade sites as Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, The Colosseum or the Great Pyramids? Or do I want to visit natural sites in North America, including the Red Rock State Park of Sedona, Arizona; Zion National Park or Bryce Canyon, in Utah; or of course the Grand Canyon. I refer to all of these natural sites as “God’s Canvases.” Many of God’s most impressive paintings can be found in the Canadian Rockies. Let’s narrow that to Banff and Jasper national parks.

In the Canadian Rockies, there are so many things to see — impressive waterfalls with thundering drops, azure blue lakes, and rivers and ice fields with massive glaciers. However, three stunning views are forever embedded in my mind. They are Moraine Lake, Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefield.

Moraine Lake is in Banff National Park. It is a glacier fed lake with a surface area of 120 acres and about 50-feet deep. Its elevation is 6,181 feet above sea level. The water is a beautiful deep sky blue due to the refraction of light off the rock flour deposited into the lake on a continual basis by surrounding glaciers.

The most common viewing location is on top of the Rockpile Trail. I think God placed the rocks there to direct us to the perfect viewing spot. It’s a rather easy climb (but very uneven) with an elevation change of about 80 feet. Once you reach the top and round the corner, be prepared to be wowed. In the distance, you will see the Valley of the Ten Peaks, a range of towering snow capped mountains. All of them pierce the clouds at a breathtaking 10,000 feet or more. Dress warm, because the wind will come right down the canyon, over the cool glacier waters and meet you at the top. Take it all in!

Another glacier fed turquoise blue lake is Lake Louise, also at Banff. Lake Louise is only 0.31 sq. miles but is 230 feet deep. The Lake sits at 5,740 feet above sea level. It also gets its color from the rock flour — a very fine powder created as the glacier grinds the rock below.

Stand with your back to the Fairmont’s Chateau at Lake Louise on the eastern shore and look down the lake to the west. The lake is tree lined with evergreen pines climbing towards the sky until they reach a height where no tree dares to grow, giving way to bare rocky cliffs. Very few signs of life can be found up there. If you look closely with binoculars, you may spot a sure-footed mountain goat or some big-horned sheep. These animals can escape most predators tip-toeing on the ledges but are not immune to their own clumsiness. Less work for the hungry wolves waiting below!

To the far west high up in the clouds, you will see snow-capped glaciers slowly retreating with time. As they melt, they fill the lake, which drains to some fantastic rivers and falls. The most impressive is Bow River Falls on the outskirts of the town of Banff, Alberta. Get your pictures now. Those distant glaciers are slowly becoming even more distant.

If your wallet (or purse) is feeling a bit heavy, book a room at the Fairmont. Imagine having your morning coffee and breakfast whilst looking out the arched window westward. Or imagine sipping a cup of chamomile tea (pinky out) lakeside with Princess Louise Caroline Alberta, the fourth daughter of Queen Victoria for whom this majestic lake (and province) was named.

Finally, my favorite is the Columbia Icefield — not because of the beauty, since it does not compare with the colors of the nearby lakes. I pick this location due to its impressive mass, yet ironically it is slowly fading from our reach. It is like God has painted this canvas with disappearing paint. Mankind owns same blame for this irreversible event.

The most famous glacier of the Columbia Ice Fields is the Athabasca Glacier. It is one of the six principal “toes” of the ice field. Currently, the glacier is 2.3 square miles in surface area, 3.7 miles long and anywhere from 300 to 980 feet thick. Unfortunately, the Athabasca Glacier is losing thickness at a rate of 16 feet per year and has receded nearly 0.93 miles in the past 125 years. That is approximately 42 feet per year. This rate will most likely increase as global warming increases. There is a video in the visitor center that documents the location of the glacier every so many years, to track how quickly it is receding. (Kind of like viewing old family photos and seeing my hairline slowly recede as the years go by!)

As I stepped onto the glacier, I was in awe by sheer mass of this ice flow. The ice was a brilliant blue due to the compression of the snow under its own weight. This causes the oxygen to be squeezed out, causing the ice crystals to enlarge. This enlargement is responsible for the awesome blue color.

I am honored to have had the ability to walk on the glacier, view the crevasses as they form under its own weight and the slightest movement of the ice flow, or to take a sip (only a sip) of the frigid but pure glacier water. However I do have mixed emotions. Should we be abusing this beautiful creation which is already quite fragile? I would compare the footprints of millions of tourists to handling the Mona Lisa after eating a basket of greasy French fries. Just not right! If we left it alone, maybe we could extend the glacier’s life so maybe many more generations could appreciate this marvel. As it is, our children’s great-grandkids may not have this opportunity.

The number of sights to visit in the Canadian Rockies seems to be infinite. I’ve just touched the tip of the iceberg. Or in this case, the glacier. The three I have talked about seem to be the ones that are always in the forefront of my mind. It also appears I took the most photographs at these magnificent canvases. Should you have the opportunity to visit the Canadian Rockies, take a step back, take a deep breath and inhale the mountain air. This Rocky Mountain High is legal in any country. Oh, and do not be like me, do not forget to bring the Laker Magazine for that unforgettable photo op!