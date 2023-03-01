There was a time when I used to plead, “OMG, come on spring already!” Every year at this time, I would look to the sky and say, “Just pop up a few daffodils and tulips as lagniappe of a promise for warm weather.”

Once again, we are in our annual dilemma, with one foot in winter and the other in a sputtering spring onset. A vision is all I ask to reinforce my faith in Mother Nature. I have been diligent in getting her birds (well, actually the squirrels) fed through winter. In any case, the effort was put forth to keep some of our little creatures from starving. I have found that outsmarting foraging squirrels is beyond human capabilities. They are crafty little creatures. These tree rats with designer tails trick us into thinking they are cute, thus I feed them bird food. I digress …

Over the past few years, I’ve noticed my usual indicators of spring declining. Tulip bulbs, hundreds of them, planted in the fall, year after year for decades, have slowly become no-shows. Why, even my treasured iris plants, harvested in bundles years ago, have become disappointing at best! What the heck? It appears that I am a Gardner in name only.

According to such experts as the "Grumpy Gardener," I have a full-blown case of voles. These furry little creatures have built in bulb and root detectors. They scurry around finding all of your carefully placed bulbs, then desecrate them. Oh, I have tried planting with hot pepper flakes and wrapping the bulbs in plastic net, to no avail. Many years ago, when my spring bulbs flourished, we had a vole patrol cat named ‘Kitty.’ I stood determined in my belief that you don’t name a cat that you are not going to keep. She stayed with us for twenty-three years. The voles likely celebrated her demise and soon came back to my garden of milk and honey.

Just a side note: Kitty was replaced with a delightful King Charles spaniel named Buddy. After his acquisition, we learned that Buddy’s champion pedigreed mom had a one-night stand with a ‘chiweenie’ (cross between a chow and a weenier dog). He can be described as, ‘a full dog long and half a dog tall’ with the perfect face of a King Charles spaniel. One would think that he was born low to the ground to terrorize voles and squirrels. As it turned out, he thinks his role is to chase deer. All twenty-five pounds of him. Quite possibly, he thinks he is saving my hosta’s and other plants from the herds of deer in our neighborhood.

OK, so I’m not planning to plant spring bulbs or hosta plants ever again. Another cat is completely out of the question. No matter, this is the time to look up from the soil and make a change. Yes, look up. When the dogwoods, weeping cherry trees and forsythias begin to blossom, I know that warm weather will surely follow. Yes, I recall that spring arrives with an endless coating of pollen, wood-boring bees and mowing the lawn. Bring it on! They are "small potatoes" in the scheme of nature. We will soon be opening our doors to outdoor gatherings, visits from family and, most important, the grandkids!

Reflecting on the changing seasons of nature … and ourselves, I’m relieved that years-old (and time-consuming) traditions can be adjusted in our favor. As it says in the '60s song by the Byrds, "To everything turn, turn, turn; there is a season turn, turn, turn." I’m just saying that my "season" now revolts when I am on my hands and knees in the soil. I’m finding there is no longer an easy way to get to the ground and virtually impossible to get back up with dignity. It’s a blessing, as the energy not expended on grueling yard work is now put to other creative things, like plein-air painting, fishing and deck gardening. My plea for warm weather is as strong as ever. Just as the sun (wherever it is hiding) comes up every morning, spring will arrive on time, with or without my discussions with Mother Nature.