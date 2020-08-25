N.C. State's athletics pause could lead to delay in start of Hokies' football season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente says he walks off the practice field every day bracing himself for what will happen next.

This weekend he received word the Hokies’ season-opening opponent, North Carolina State had paused all athletic-related activities due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Wolfpack is scheduled to play at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.

“It’s not a daily thing, it’s almost an hourly update,” Fuente said. “I think that’s going to be the new normal.”

According to N.C. State’s senior associate athletic director, Fred Demarest, the school has conducted 2,053 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives. The new round of testing had 22 new positives from 693 tests.

A report from WRAL-TV said there were multiple confirmed cases on the football team and more than a dozen players were held out of a scrimmage Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time. … I’m a big planner, but we are literally trying to make it through one day at a time.”

Student-athletes who test positive must isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms, while players exposed to the coronavirus must be quarantined for 14 days per the guidelines released by the ACC’s medical advisory group.

Teams have worked to limit the damage of a potential outbreak by instituting strict practice protocols.