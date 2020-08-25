Nation and world news briefs for 082620

GULF COAST
Evacuations ordered ahead of raging storm
NEW ORLEANS — More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as much as 13 feet of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.
Ocean water was expected to push onto land along more than 450 miles of coast from Texas to Mississippi. Hurricane warnings were issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and storm surge warnings from the Port Arthur, Texas, flood protection system to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Officials urged people to stay with relatives or in hotel rooms to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
Laura passed Cuba after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son crushed by a collapsing wall.
PENNSYLVANIA
Marcher wounded in gunfire exchange
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — At least one person was wounded when a shooting broke out in rural Pennsylvania as demonstrators marched from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in response to the police killing of George Floyd, police said.
The wounded person was brought to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. The injury has been characterized as minor.
Pennsylvania State Police said two people were being questioned in connection with what they called an argument between a group of people and a resident on Route 30 in Schellsburg, in Bedford County, that led to gunfire.
“Gunfire was exchanged between the activists and the residents, and one activist was struck,” Trooper Brent Miller said, without taking questions or elaborating.
NEW ZEALAND
Gunman ridiculed by victims during hearing
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — A man who was shot and wounded in the New Zealand mosque attacks had a simple message for the mass-murderer responsible: “You are the loser, and we are the winners.”
Mirwais Waziri was among the survivors and family members who spoke on the second day of a four-day sentencing hearing for white supremacist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques during the March 2019 attacks.
Tarrant broke his impassive facade a couple of times to smirk at survivors when they made fun of him — one told him he should read the Quran during his plentiful free time.
The 29-year-old Australian gunman in March pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and terrorism, reversing an earlier not guilty plea. He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the toughest sentence available.
