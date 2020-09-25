NFL notes: Dysfunctional Jaguars fall to Dolphins on Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is what the Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to look like in 2020.

The Jaguars did little right in a 31-13 home loss to Miami on Thursday night. They dug themselves another early hole, were downright dysfunctional in all three phases — especially on defense — and made mistakes aplenty. They might not be tanking, but they surely have some folks once again thinking about their chances of landing the overall No. 1 draft pick.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was shaky in the pocket and careless with the football. Chris Conley dropped two passes that would have resulted in first downs and was flagged for offensive pass interference. Rookie cornerback CJ Henderson forgot to tag a receiver down after a catch. And Jacksonville’s pass rush was so inept that 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked half his age while completing his first 12 passes as Miami scored on its first three drives for the first time since 2011. Fitzpatrick finished 18 for 20 passing and accounted for three scores, two passing and one rushing.

Fitzpatrick became the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams.

Rookie running back James Robinson was the lone bright spot for the Jaguars with 129 total yards and two touchdowns.