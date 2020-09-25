NFL notes: Dysfunctional Jaguars fall to Dolphins on Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is what the Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to look like in 2020.
The Jaguars did little right in a 31-13 home loss to Miami on Thursday night. They dug themselves another early hole, were downright dysfunctional in all three phases — especially on defense — and made mistakes aplenty. They might not be tanking, but they surely have some folks once again thinking about their chances of landing the overall No. 1 draft pick.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew was shaky in the pocket and careless with the football. Chris Conley dropped two passes that would have resulted in first downs and was flagged for offensive pass interference. Rookie cornerback CJ Henderson forgot to tag a receiver down after a catch. And Jacksonville’s pass rush was so inept that 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked half his age while completing his first 12 passes as Miami scored on its first three drives for the first time since 2011. Fitzpatrick finished 18 for 20 passing and accounted for three scores, two passing and one rushing.
Fitzpatrick became the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams.
Rookie running back James Robinson was the lone bright spot for the Jaguars with 129 total yards and two touchdowns.
Packers, Saints likely to be without star WRs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will likely be missing their star receivers for their Sunday night matchup.
The Saints have ruled out 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, which means he will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says it’s “probably doubtful” that Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury. Adams hasn’t practiced this week since leaving the Packers’ 42-21 win over Detroit in the second half.
QB Mullens to start for injury-riddled 49ers
Nick Mullens will start at quarterback on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo but won’t have All-Pro tight end George Kittle as an option.
Garoppolo didn’t practice all week because of a high ankle sprain suffered last week but wasn’t officially ruled out for this week’s game against the New York Giants until Friday.
Coach Kyle Shanahan also said Friday that Kittle will miss a second straight game after spraining his knee in the season opener.
Browns may be missing both starting cornerbacks
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns could be without both of their projected starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.
Denzel Ward is listed as questionable with a groin injury and Greedy Williams will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp.
Historic day for women in store in Cleveland
Sunday will be a historic day for women on NFL sidelines in Cleveland.
For the first time in NFL history, there will be two female coaches on the sideline and a female official on the field when the Browns host Washington.
Jennifer King is in her first season on Washington’s staff, while Callie Brownson is the Browns’ chief of staff. Sarah Thomas became the league’s first female official in 2015.
