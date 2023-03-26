Sugar and Flour bakery in downtown Pearisburg, Virginia recently celebrated an important milestone: one year in business.

Owner and operator, Samantha McCroskey, 33, opened the one-stop coffee and bakery establishment on her own birthday, Jan. 6 last year and has moved forward ever since.

A confluence of COVID pandemic-era events caused McCroskey to turn up a notch with her home-based baking business and open a brick-and-mortar establishment that serves light breakfast and lunch fare in addition to baked goods. Her own milestone birthday was looming in 2020. She had a lot of time on her hands due to a work-from-home schedule. She harbored nagging thoughts about an ideal building in downtown Pearisburg to house her coffee, baking and event-planning business. All combined to push her to a now-or-never precipice.

“That’s just kind of how it happened, really just overnight,” McCroskey said. On Sugar and Flour’s soft-opening day, she told her husband that she thought she would only be a couple of hours at the shop. “I’ll be lucky if 30 people come in,” she remembers thinking. “They were wrapped around the building and the sidewalk for hours. My mind was blown,” said added.

From Home Baker to Entrepreneur

McCroskey’s sugar-sanded path to sweets and coffee beverages first gained traction upon her son's first birthday (he’s 13 now). She orchestrated every aspect of the boy's celebration, and she found she really liked all of the party planning. She used that momentum to delve into crafting treats with her preferred ingredients: butter, flour, and sugar. And baking became her creative outlet.

Locals and tourists alike comprise her steady customer stream. McCroskey likes to host events and create family-friendly spaces such as Toddler Tuesdays, when tinier customers can come and engage in story time with their parents. But she also caters to out-of-town visitors.

“In the springtime it’s so cool to see the diversity [of customer] that comes off the Appalachian trail,” said, McCroskey. “They share their stories and I’ve had a lot of them say, ‘I had no idea this was in Pearisburg. Are you sure I’m in Pearisburg?’ That’s really flattering when someone comes in and says that,” she said.

Her leap into entrepreneurship indicates national trends that showed small business applications spiking exponentially during the pandemic. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, small businesses grew 24.6 %. In July 2020 there was an initial surge, and in May 2021 new applications for likely employers skyrocketed to almost 500,000 more than the previous period of March 2018 through May 2019.

Rising momentum

Bakery and coffee shops like McCroskey’s are high on tourism and economic development boards wish lists that tout such outdoor recreation activities as those in Giles County, where Pearisburg lies. The Appalachian Trail runs right through the town, home to stunning views from atop Angel’s Rest, and it houses several launch points onto the New River for tubing, kayaking and canoeing.

“Tourism is a piece of what makes these communities wonderful to live in,” said Cora Gnegy, the county's tourism and economic planning coordinator. “We know in Giles, we have excellent outdoor recreation amenities and assets, certainly the New River. Tourism is the piece that allows not only residents to enjoy those [assets], but also the folks coming in from out of town.”

Tourism generates about $30 million in expenditures from taxes, payroll, and small businesses, according to Gnegy.

A diverse cross section

The clientele at Sugar and Flour is diverse. You’re just as likely to see a teenager in overalls and cowboy boots ready to muck out a stall as you are a mom with a toddler tow or a customer with an entire tattoo sleeve.

Pembroke resident Maggie Turner is a regular, popping in during the week to interface with the community while she’s working. On a recent Saturday she used the coffee shop as a launch pad to strategize running weekend errands with her 8-year-old son, Nolan.

“We love it here,” Turner said. “Before Samantha was here, there wasn’t really a place to hang out with friends and have a coffee or grab some breakfast before heading to work.”

For the record, Turner’s go-to breakfast is the banana bread with chocolate chips. Nolan is partial to the Swiss and Ham wraps. As it turns out, the entrepreneurship culture is strong in Giles County. Nolan also has a fledgling summer lemonade business. At his lemonade stand, customers can choose from three flavors: regular, strawberry and mint. He’s got his own packaging with a logo.

Turner is an artist and entrepreneur and has showcased her paintings along with other local artisans at the bakery, where McCroskey regularly holds events to showcase local goods.

Finding a sweet spot for success

McCroskey makes owning a business in a rural downtown area seem like a cakewalk.

But opening a business in a rural downtown, let alone achieving a one-year anniversary, is no small feat. Since the rise of big-box stores beginning in early 1962, rural downtowns have struggled against retail flight that has left shop windows barren and decaying commercial centers in its wake.

“Downtowns in general, particularly rural areas, they all need to make a transition. When big boxes happened and proliferated it really changed people’s habits and the way people consumed goods,” said Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission.

The reality is that major challenges exist for aspiring entrepreneurs who may find it paralyzing to navigate a seemingly never-ending maze of relationship building, loan applications and permit approvals.

Frequently, the right combination of community interest, established planning goals driven by municipal desires and capital-rich property owners/developers have to exist in the right combination for rural-town businesses to even get off the ground.

“Often you have to have the stars align of property owners, local government support, state or federal government investment that we’re able to bring to the table, and then small business owners. They are the key to all that, they have to be the ones in that space that are activating it and making it really work,” said Byrd.

The NRV Regional Commission helps business owners engage local communities with revolving loan funds allocated for small, area entrepreneurs. The loans run the gamut from $5,000 to $50,000, and the organization partners with financial institutions to distribute them.

But McCroskey and her husband bootstrapped Sugar and Flour's financing themselves, so her challenges lay more in the administrative camp.

“It was incredibly hard to find resources to make it easier to find out laws and regulations,” McCroskey said. “With different things with county and town, the resources aren’t all bundled together. I didn’t want to do something and have the town come knocking and say, ‘actually you’re not supposed to do that.’”

It was other businesses that McCroskey turned to for helpful advice, citing the Palisades collectively and the owner of a boutique across the street from her as being invaluable support systems for trying to understand local regulations.

Another source of encouragement was the developer who renovated the building where her business is housed. The company, Eartha Developers, is committed to revitalization efforts in the downtown and shares McCroskey’s mission to once again make the downtown a thriving commercial center.

“Having that support really outweighed the lack of resources and other opportunities,” she said. “When you have a group that’s invested in you and your community, that means the world.”

“Thriving downtowns have a great combination of a gathering space and a passive recreation opportunity,” according to Byrd, and that is what McCroskey has provided at Sugar and Flour, along with arts and crafts events.

Gathering spaces like hers also help layer an experience for locals and visitors. Visitors to downtown “might pop into a coffee shop, then go to the farmers market, to the park, stroll around the block, but there’s more than one purpose. Retail is often not the first focus until you have some of the goods that are there, like bakeries coffee shops,” to help other retail outlets proliferate in the area, Byrd said.

Though challenges exist to developing rural economies, the small business ecosystem appears to be vital to economic growth in rural regions. According to statistics at the NRVRC, 430 of Giles County's 525 employers have fewer than 10 workers. That figure also holds true for the larger New River Valley region.

Building community one coffee cup at a time

McCroskey has made it a part of her business plan to give back to the community that has supported her so well. She’s already established a $750 annual scholarship for students at both Narrows and Giles High Schools. Yet her focus isn’t limited to the New River Valley. When a recent devastating flood happened in Kentucky, McCroskey spearheaded gathering donations for one of her customers who hailed from the disaster-stricken region. The customer ultimately needed two trucks to take the donations that McCroskey had helped accrue.

She’s built her business on smallers acts of kindness, as well. Numerous customers cite little things she has done to make their days a little brighter. One of McCroskey’s regular customers, Maggie Turner, speaks of a time when she was pregnant with her daughter and her grandmother passed away. In order to cheer her up, McCroskey baked an homage to one of Turner’s favorite films, "Hocus Pocus," the trio of witches wrought in dough and impeccably illustrated in icing, complete with the The Spellbook.

If Sugar and Flour represents the entrepreneurial spirit thriving in rural downtowns across the New River Valley, then the economic future is bright for the next generation of business leaders there. While starting a business may be a hard row to hoe, “the community support and backing that I’ve gotten has been immeasurable,” said McCroskey.