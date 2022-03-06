PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BESTSELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas
2. “Diablo Mesa” by Preston/Child
3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb
4. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by King/Chizmar
5. “Sierra Six” by Mark Greany
6. “Dawnshard” by Brandon Sanderson
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
10. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al.
2. “PlantYou” by Carleigh Bodrug
3. “Good Enough” by Bowler/Richie
People are also reading…
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown
5. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
6. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer
7. “The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season Two) by Phil Szostak
8. “Competing in the New World of Work” by Ferrazzi/Gohar/Wayrich
9. “The Way of Integrity” by Martha Beck
10. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS
1. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel
2. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands
3. “Reacher: Killing Floor” (TV tie-in)” by Lee Child
4. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel
5. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson
6. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box
7. “Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts
8. “Springtime Sunshine” by Debbie Macomber
9. “Prairie Fire” by Johnstone/Johnstone
10. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb
TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Heaven’s Official Blessing, Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu
4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
5. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan
6. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
7. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
9. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf
10. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides