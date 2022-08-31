Smith Mountain Lake featured on episode of 'Deep Water Salvage' (copy)

WESTLAKE — Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in an episode of “Deep Water Salvage” on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale Aug. 7, a diving crew raised a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sank at a dock near channel marker R22.

The show featured a dive team from Lake Hickory Scuba and Marina in Hickory, North Carolina, working with members of Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake. Rick Ellett, co-owner of Sea Tow SML, said the dive team had been in contact with “Deep Water Salvage” about filming one of its upcoming jobs. That job just happened to be at Westlake.

The episode was filmed May 3, just a few days after the boat’s owner discovered it had sunk and contacted Sea Tow. Ellett’s crew assessed the situation and contacted the dive team, because it needed professional and experienced divers for the job, Ellett said.

Divers placed specially designed bags around the vessel, then filled them with air to slowly raise it up and away from the dock. It turned out that a malfunctioning bilge pump caused the craft to go under. Ellett said bilge pumps or blocked scuppers are typical culprits.

Sea Tow’s work is common, but national television exposure is unusual for the crew. Ellett said the company has raised seven so far this year, which is above average.

“This year we’ve been busy with them,” he said.

It can cost thousands of dollars. Ellett said many who contact Sea Tow have insurance, but not all boat owners.

As vessels get older on Smith Mountain Lake, there is a growing concern that more will sink, with no one willing to take on the costs. Lake residents Neil Harrington and Neil Sturman have been working with a statewide committee on the matter.

That group, the Virginia Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Subcommittee, held its first meeting in January 2021. Harrington said the subcommittee’s discussion mostly focused on boats along Virginia’s coastline, with he and Sturman among the few representing inland waterways.

Harrington said he has tallied 10 wrecks, with several others in danger of going under.

The state recently agreed to give $3 million to the subcommittee, Harrington said. Those funds are earmarked for the coastline, but future outlays were expected to go inland and could be used for Smith Mountain Lake.

Harrington said the first priority would be a partially sunken boat that endangers passing craft at channel marker R87, near Bay Rock Marina.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources charged its owner several years ago with obstructing and/or contaminating a state waterway, a class 1 misdemeanor. A judge later dismissed the case, and the hulk remains.

“At this point, the criminal process is over for us,” DWR 1st. Sgt. Tim Dooley said of that charge.

This is not the first such snag for DWR officers. Dooley said the department has investigated three other downed craft at Smith Mountain Lake.

A warrant is on file regarding a boat underwater at the Virginia Dare Marina, but investigators can neither find the owner nor his record of residence. Dooley said locating would-be pilots can be difficult. Boats are sold and resold, minus title and registration.

The other two boats are on separate properties in Merriman Run. One owner, who lives out of state, has severe medical issues that prevent him from returning to face charges, Dooley said.

“We’ve exhausted all of our avenues on that one,” the sergeant said.

Officers sometimes have difficulty getting even healthy, out-of-state boat owners to come back and face charges, as prosecutors elsewhere have not agreed to extradite.

An elderly man with no means owns the other Merriman Run wreck, Dooley said, and the agency is “still trying to work with him.”

Dooley said DWR tries first to work with individuals to raise a vessel before charging them.