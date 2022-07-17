Top Singles
1. As It Was, Harry Styles
2. About Damn Time, Lizzo
3. First Class, Jack Harlow
4. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), Kate Bush
5. Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems
6. Jimmy Cooks, Drake feat. 21 Savage
7. Me Porto Bonito, Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
8. Heat Waves, Glass Animals
9. Break My Soul, Beyonce
10. Big Energy, Latto
Top Albums
1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
2. Harry’s House, Harry Styles
3. Honestly, Nevermind, Drake
4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
5. Planet Zero, Shinedown
6. 7220, Lil Durk
7. I Never Liked You, Future
8. Breezy, Chris Brown
9. The Highlights, The Weeknd
10. Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone
— Billboard