 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10s

  • 0

Top Singles

1. As It Was, Harry Styles

2. About Damn Time, Lizzo

3. First Class, Jack Harlow

4. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), Kate Bush

5. Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems

6. Jimmy Cooks, Drake feat. 21 Savage

7. Me Porto Bonito, Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

8. Heat Waves, Glass Animals

9. Break My Soul, Beyonce

10. Big Energy, Latto

Top Albums

1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

2. Harry’s House, Harry Styles

People are also reading…

3. Honestly, Nevermind, Drake

4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

5. Planet Zero, Shinedown

6. 7220, Lil Durk

7. I Never Liked You, Future

8. Breezy, Chris Brown

9. The Highlights, The Weeknd

10. Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone

— Billboard

— Billboard

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News anchor Katy Tur details abusive childhood and rise in new book

"Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur; Atria/One Signal Publishers (272 pages, $28) ——— Like any good journalist, Katy Tur went out to get the story. She had no intention of becoming it, but former President Trump had other ideas. When the MSNBC anchor was assigned to cover Trump’s 2016 campaign, she figured he’d fade fast. Instead, he kept winning. The bigger he got, the more he focused his ...

‘Thor’ tops box office, improving Disney’s uneven 2022 record

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the second major Marvel movie to debut in 2022, topped the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters, bolstering Walt Disney Co.’s return to the big screen two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. “Love and Thunder” generated $143 million in ticket sales over the weekend, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. That’s Disney’s second-best domestic debut ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert