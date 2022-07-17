"Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur; Atria/One Signal Publishers (272 pages, $28) ——— Like any good journalist, Katy Tur went out to get the story. She had no intention of becoming it, but former President Trump had other ideas. When the MSNBC anchor was assigned to cover Trump’s 2016 campaign, she figured he’d fade fast. Instead, he kept winning. The bigger he got, the more he focused his ...