Top Singles
1. As It Was, Harry Styles
2. Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
3. Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj
4. Sunroof, Nick Youre & dazy
5. I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone feat. Doja Cat
6. You Proof, Morgan Wallen
7. About Damn Time, Lizzo
8. I Ain’t Worried, One Republic
9. Late Night Talking, Harry Styles
10. Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems
Top Albums
1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
2. Demons Protected By Angels, NAV
3. Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
5. Different Man, Kane Brown
6. Realer 2, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
7. Harry’s House, Harry Styles
8. Renaissance, Beyonce
9. Beautiful Mind, Rod Wave
10. Lyfe, Yeat
— Billboard