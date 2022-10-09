 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top Singles

1. Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

2. As It Was, Harry Styles

3. Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras

4. I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone feat. Doja Cat

5. Sunroof, Nick Youre & dazy

6. Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj

7. I Ain’t Worried, One Republic

8. You Proof, Morgan Wallen

9. Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B

10. About Damn Time, Lizzo

Top Albums

1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

2. 5SOS5, 5 Seconds of Summer

3. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

4. Born Pink, BLACKPINK

5. Harry’s House, Harry Styles

6. Renaissance, Beyonce

7. The Highlights, The Weeknd

8. Beautiful Mind, Rod Wave

9. Dirt, Alice in Chains

10. American Heartbreak, Zach Bryan

— Billboard

