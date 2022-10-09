The man behind “Saturday Night Live” who’s not named Lorne Michaels, and the man who made NBC “the Olympic Network” is out with a memoir about his 40 years in television. Dick Ebersol recounts the achievements of his career, sharing stories about how some of TV’s most memorable moments came to pass. Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill writes that there isn’t a lot in “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night” not already reported, but Ebersol does treat readers honestly and he offers insight into how the moments that made readers laugh, cry and cheer at their televisions came to be.