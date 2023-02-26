Top Singles
1. Flowers, Miley Cyrus
2. Kill Bill, SZA
3. Creepin,’ Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4. The Boy’s A Liar, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
5. Last Night, Morgan Wallen
6. Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
7. Die For You, The Weeknd
8. Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
9. Cuff It, Beyonce
10. I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Top Albums
1. SOS, SZA
2. This Is Why, Paramore
3. Midnights, Taylor Swift
4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
5. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
6. Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
7. Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
8. ANTI, Rihanna
9. Harry’s House, Harry Styles
10. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (EP), TOMORROW X TOGETHER
— Billboard