Top Singles
1. Butter, BTS
2. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo
3. Levitating, Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
4. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA
5. Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
6. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
7. Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
8. Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
10. Deja Vu, Olivia Rodrigo
Top Albums
1. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
2. Planet Her, Doja Cat
3. The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby & Lil Durk
4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
5. 25, G Herbo
6. Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
7. Hall of Fame, Polo G
8. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
9. Culture III, Migos