Top Singles

1. Butter, BTS

2. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo

3. Levitating, Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

4. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA

5. Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

6. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

7. Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

8. Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

9. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

10. Deja Vu, Olivia Rodrigo

Top Albums

1. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Planet Her, Doja Cat

3. The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby & Lil Durk

4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

5. 25, G Herbo

6. Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

7. Hall of Fame, Polo G

8. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

9. Culture III, Migos

10. A Gangsta's Pain, Moneybagg Yo

