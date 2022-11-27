 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10s

Top Singles

1. Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

2. Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage

3. Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras

4. Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

5. As It Was, Harry Styles

6. Major Distribution, Drake & 21 Savage

7. I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

8. Lift Me Up, Rihanna

9. Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage

10. On BS, Drake & 21 Savage

Top Albums

1. Midnights, Taylor Swift

2. Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

3. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

4. It’s Only Me, Lil Baby

5. Faith In The Future, Louis Tomlinson

6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

7. The Highlights, The Weeknd

8. Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

9. Harry’s House, Harry Styles

10. King’s Disease III, Nas

— Billboard

