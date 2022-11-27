Top Singles
1. Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
2. Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
3. Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
4. Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
5. As It Was, Harry Styles
6. Major Distribution, Drake & 21 Savage
7. I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
8. Lift Me Up, Rihanna
9. Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage
10. On BS, Drake & 21 Savage
Top Albums
1. Midnights, Taylor Swift
2. Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
3. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
4. It’s Only Me, Lil Baby
5. Faith In The Future, Louis Tomlinson
6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
7. The Highlights, The Weeknd
8. Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
9. Harry’s House, Harry Styles
10. King’s Disease III, Nas