Top Singles
1. We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
2. Easy On Me, Adele
3. Heat Waves, Glass Animals
4. Stay, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
5. Super Gremlin, Kodak Black
6. abcdefu, GAYLE
7. Shivers, Ed Sheeran
8. Surface Pressure, Jessica Darrow
9. Pushin P, Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
10. Need To Know, Doja Cat
Top Albums
1. Encanto, Soundtrack
2. Dawn FM, The Weeknd
3. DS4EVER, Gunna
4. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
People are also reading…
5. Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
6. 30, Adele
7. Certified Lover Boy, Drake
8. The Highlights, The Weeknd
9. Planet Her, Doja Cat
10. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
— Billboard
— Billboard