THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City SWAG, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” Funky rasta vibes from Sol Roots. Sultry jazz from Spencer and her band.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer, solrootsmusic.com, facebook.com/StarCitySwag
FRIDAY
Fortune Feimster
One of the funniest standups out there is not afraid to tell on herself.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $66, $46, $36, $30.50, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, fortunefeimster.com
Rebekah Todd
North Carolina-based singer/songwriter has a whale of a voice.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, rebekahtodd.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
County Sales 50th Anniversary Celebration
With Lonesome River Band (Friday), The Kody Norris Show (Saturday), Corbin Hayes & Jesse Smathers (Sunday) and more
Dylan Locke of The Floyd Country Store bought County Sales, a bluegrass and old-time records institution that Dave Freeman built, and has given it a lot of love.
Details: 12:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. County Sales and The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. countysales.com, lonesomeriverband.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steppin’ Out Summer Festival
With The Wilson Springs Hotel, Music Road Co (Friday), The Aquaducks, Isaac Hadden Project (Saturday) and more
Such a great time in Blacksburg, with some of the best performers available, all for free.
Details: 10 a.m. each day (Friday music at noon). Downtown Blacksburg. Free, with free parking shuttle. blacksburgsteppinout.com, thewilsonspringshotel.com, theaquaducks.com
Big Lick Comic Con
With David Yost, Dan Fogler, Samantha Alleyne, Okea Eme-Akwari, Keith Coogan, Jimmy Hart, Brutus Beefcake, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Jim Shooter, Tom Defalco and more
A dizzying array of actors, wrestlers and comics creators, plus a cosplay competition, are part of the summer con at Berglund.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Berglund Special Events Center and Coliseum. $25 weekend, $17 Saturday only, $16 Sunday. biglickcomiccon.com
SATURDAY
Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, Lady Couch, The Kind
This town loves the Grateful Dead, and these three bands know how to sling the jams. Happy belated in rockaroll heaven, Jerry Garcia.
Details: 8 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $15 via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/deadreckoningva, ladycouch.com, thekind.rocks
John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff
Strong honky-tonk and country-rock act, with Southern Culture on the Skids’ drummer Dave Hartman slapping time.
Details: 7 p.m. Outerspace, 320 S. Locust St., Floyd. Venue suggests $20 donation. facebook.com/outerspaceva, facebook.com/JohnHowieJrandtheRosewoodBluff
SUNDAY
Candlebox
With The Dead Deads
The Seattle band that brought you “Far Behind” and other rock hits in the 1990s is on “The Long Goodbye” tour. The Dead Deads played Martin’s a few years back, bringing super fun and energetic rock from Nashville.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, candleboxrocks.com, linktr.ee/thedeaddeads
Dustbowl Revival
Check out a big combo with lots of energy and good Americana songs.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27, $200 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, dustbowlrevival.com
WEDNESDAY
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
With S.G. Goodman
Isbell, one of the best songwriters in American music, is also a monster guitarist and singer who has kept the same great band with him for years. Be sure you arrive in time to catch opening act Goodman, a compelling songwriter.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $132.50, $87.50, $62.50, $47.50, $10 VIP parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, jasonisbell.com, sggoodman.net
Sidewinders/ Star Country Concert: Hailey Whitters
Traditional-leaning Whitters, who has a Grammy Award for co-writing “A Beautiful Noise” for Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, hits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 7 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, haileywhitters.com
— Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens
(540) 777-6474