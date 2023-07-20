THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Bio Ritmo, with Belaza, SalsaNoke

It’s a salsa party, with music from Richmond and Charlottesville acts, and dancing courtesy SalsaNoke.

Liv Sloan & The Diehards

Martinsville-based Sloan has an unusually rangy voice with strong low end and plenty alto power, too. Guitarist Griffin Haley brings blues-rock crunch.

Katy Guillen & the Drive

Fun rock ’n’ roll duo returns to Big Lick.

Details: 7 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, katyguillenmusic.com

FRIDAY

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel With Gabriel Kelly

Betts, son of the Allman Brothers Band’s Dickey Betts, is an excellent singer and guitarist who is stepping out from a sideman role that has included gigs with Dawes and his father’s band, Great Southern. His debut album, “Wild & Precious Life,” dropped last week.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $22 advance, $25 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, duanebetts.com, gabrielkelley.com

Steel Panther With Brkn LOVE

The metal heads of Steel Panther play it for lascivious comedic affect, but the band’s shredding is massive.

Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP skybox; 18-older. drpepperpark.com, steelpantherrocks.com, brknlove.com

The Kind

Stalwart Southwest Virginia jammers play Parkway.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thekind.rocks

Machine Funk

Widespread Panic Tribute hits Martin’s.

Seldom Scene

D.C.-based legacy bluegrass act sold out the Kiln.

Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Presley Aaron

“Podunk Town” singer is a favorite on Campbell Avenue.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial

SATURDAY

Sierra Ferrell With Dori Freeman

Ferrell’s powerhouse voice, deep songcraft and magnetic on-stage presence mesmerized a huge crowd last month at the Red Wing Roots Festival, near Staunton. Galax’s own Freeman is an apt opener here.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $30 advance, $35 day of show, $15 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, sierraferrellmusic.com, dorifreeman.com

The Amanda Cook Band

Cook hit the top of Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart last year with “Changes,” released on Floyd County label Mountain Fever Records.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, 20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, amandacookbluegrass.com

Tony Furtado

Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Furtado was among the first to play The Spot on Kirk, in 2016. He returns for a Saturday show.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20 advance, $25 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, tonyfurtado.com

Fireside Collective

With Seph Custer & Deep Creek

Asheville, North Carolina-based headliner is a prog-grass unit with a MerleFest band competition win under its collective belt.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25, $20, $15 advance via seetickets.us/07222023, $17 day of show. firesidecollectiveband.com, sephcustermusic.com

Reggae By the River: Sol Roots, Lazy Man Dub Band

This annual event by the mighty James River features two good-vibing bands.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Buchanan Town Park, Buchanan. $10 at gate. 540-254-1212 (ext. 4), solrootsmusic.com, lazymandubband.com

Thrillbillyz

Roanoke blues-rock outfit brings great musicianship.

Yächtley Crëw

This West Coast yacht rock band has original music including “Sex on the Beach.”

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $20, $149 VIP via etix.com. yachtleycrew.com

SUNDAY

Beats, Brews, and Buddies BBQ: Tyler Parrish, Charissa Joy, Chris Hammock & Dan Glen, Aaron Geller, Jody Ensor, Chris Burton, Dylan Dent, Harvest Blaque, Corey Hunley, Andy Burnette and more

Travis Schmitt and Jeremy Price throw a party for their music-centric podcast, Beats, Brews, and Buddies, with free food and lots of live performances.

Details: 2 p.m. Brady’s Distillery, 711 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Free; free food from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. 540-685-1003, bradysdistillery.com, facebook.com/beatsbrewsbuddies

MONDAY

Nickel Creek With Aoife O’Donovan

Chris Thile and the Watkins siblings — Sara and Sean — started picking together when they were precocious kids. The three have moved apart and together over the years but remain among the top pickers and singers in acoustic music, with excellent harmonies. Sara Watkins’ I’m With Her bandmate, O’Donovan, is a marvel, too.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $57.50, VIP private performance $186.50 via seetickets.us/072423. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, nickelcreek.com, aoifeodonovan.com

TUESDAY

The R.E.A.L. Funny Comedy Show: Neil Hoover, Jeremy Nelson, host L.A. Preston, open mic session

Hard-working stand-up comic Josh “L.A.” Preston welcomes a couple of touring acts and kicks things off with the first event in a monthly open mic series at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). lapreston.com

WEDNESDAY

Mountain Grass Unit

A young prog-grass trio from Birmingham, Alabama, is building a reputation as a show to see.

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.