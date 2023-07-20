THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Bio Ritmo, with Belaza, SalsaNoke
It’s a salsa party, with music from Richmond and Charlottesville acts, and dancing courtesy SalsaNoke.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer, bioritmo.com, belezamusic.com, danceroanoke.com
Liv Sloan & The Diehards
Martinsville-based Sloan has an unusually rangy voice with strong low end and plenty alto power, too. Guitarist Griffin Haley brings blues-rock crunch.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/livsloanmusic
Katy Guillen & the Drive
Fun rock ’n’ roll duo returns to Big Lick.
Details: 7 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, katyguillenmusic.com
FRIDAY
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel With Gabriel Kelly
Betts, son of the Allman Brothers Band’s Dickey Betts, is an excellent singer and guitarist who is stepping out from a sideman role that has included gigs with Dawes and his father’s band, Great Southern. His debut album, “Wild & Precious Life,” dropped last week.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $22 advance, $25 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, duanebetts.com, gabrielkelley.com
Steel Panther With Brkn LOVE
The metal heads of Steel Panther play it for lascivious comedic affect, but the band’s shredding is massive.
Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP skybox; 18-older. drpepperpark.com, steelpantherrocks.com, brknlove.com
The Kind
Stalwart Southwest Virginia jammers play Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thekind.rocks
Machine Funk
Widespread Panic Tribute hits Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12 advance, $15 door. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, machinefunkband.com
Seldom Scene
D.C.-based legacy bluegrass act sold out the Kiln.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Presley Aaron
“Podunk Town” singer is a favorite on Campbell Avenue.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial
SATURDAY
Sierra Ferrell With Dori Freeman
Ferrell’s powerhouse voice, deep songcraft and magnetic on-stage presence mesmerized a huge crowd last month at the Red Wing Roots Festival, near Staunton. Galax’s own Freeman is an apt opener here.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $30 advance, $35 day of show, $15 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, sierraferrellmusic.com, dorifreeman.com
The Amanda Cook Band
Cook hit the top of Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart last year with “Changes,” released on Floyd County label Mountain Fever Records.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, 20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, amandacookbluegrass.com
Tony Furtado
Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Furtado was among the first to play The Spot on Kirk, in 2016. He returns for a Saturday show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20 advance, $25 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, tonyfurtado.com
Fireside Collective
With Seph Custer & Deep Creek
Asheville, North Carolina-based headliner is a prog-grass unit with a MerleFest band competition win under its collective belt.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25, $20, $15 advance via seetickets.us/07222023, $17 day of show. firesidecollectiveband.com, sephcustermusic.com
Reggae By the River: Sol Roots, Lazy Man Dub Band
This annual event by the mighty James River features two good-vibing bands.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Buchanan Town Park, Buchanan. $10 at gate. 540-254-1212 (ext. 4), solrootsmusic.com, lazymandubband.com
Thrillbillyz
Roanoke blues-rock outfit brings great musicianship.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. thrillbillyz.com
Yächtley Crëw
This West Coast yacht rock band has original music including “Sex on the Beach.”
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $20, $149 VIP via etix.com. yachtleycrew.com
SUNDAY
Beats, Brews, and Buddies BBQ: Tyler Parrish, Charissa Joy, Chris Hammock & Dan Glen, Aaron Geller, Jody Ensor, Chris Burton, Dylan Dent, Harvest Blaque, Corey Hunley, Andy Burnette and more
Travis Schmitt and Jeremy Price throw a party for their music-centric podcast, Beats, Brews, and Buddies, with free food and lots of live performances.
Details: 2 p.m. Brady’s Distillery, 711 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Free; free food from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. 540-685-1003, bradysdistillery.com, facebook.com/beatsbrewsbuddies
MONDAY
Nickel Creek With Aoife O’Donovan
Chris Thile and the Watkins siblings — Sara and Sean — started picking together when they were precocious kids. The three have moved apart and together over the years but remain among the top pickers and singers in acoustic music, with excellent harmonies. Sara Watkins’ I’m With Her bandmate, O’Donovan, is a marvel, too.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $57.50, VIP private performance $186.50 via seetickets.us/072423. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, nickelcreek.com, aoifeodonovan.com
TUESDAY
The R.E.A.L. Funny Comedy Show: Neil Hoover, Jeremy Nelson, host L.A. Preston, open mic session
Hard-working stand-up comic Josh “L.A.” Preston welcomes a couple of touring acts and kicks things off with the first event in a monthly open mic series at The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). lapreston.com
WEDNESDAY
Mountain Grass Unit
A young prog-grass trio from Birmingham, Alabama, is building a reputation as a show to see.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. $10 via eventbrite.com. mountaingrassunit.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.
Tad Dickens (540) 777-6474