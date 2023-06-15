THURSDAY

Darius Rucker

With Drew Green

Rucker, the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman who went country and made a smash with Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” is so beloved that this show sold out quickly. It didn’t hurt that a portion of the ticket sales go to the Life Ring Foundation, which is working to put a childhood cancer treatment center in Roanoke.

Details: 8 p.m. Elmwood Park. SOLD OUT. liferingfoundation.org, dariusrucker.com

Heevahava With The Concerns

One of Roanoke’s most idiosyncratic — and rocking — bands headlines this show.

FRIDAY

The Connells

This Raleigh, North Carolina, act made a run at college rock success in the mid-1980s and hit big for a while in Europe. The group is back making records and touring, and the road leads to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performanc Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, theconnells.com

Stimulator Jones

With Graybles, Dylan Dent, Eva Cassel

Roanoke’s own multi-faceted, super-funky, internationally traveling Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford leads this bill.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com, https://linktr.ee/graybles.music, https://linktr.ee/DylansPrism, evacasselmusic.com

Ripejive

With Star City Soul Club The grooves will be strong for this one.

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Opener With Jack Schneider

Country and bluegrass lifer Skaggs will play to a full kiln.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. rickyskaggs.com, jackschneidermusic.com

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra plays Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”

Maestro David Wiley and the RSO will give the Floyd an orchestral treatment.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com

Dusk Chorus Quartet

Fiddle, cello, guitar, even harp are part of this show that includes Black Twig Pickers members.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free (performers appreciate donations. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Chance Carter

Carter has the musical answer to “What Dirt Roads Are For.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, chancecartermusic.net

SATURDAY

The Quebe Sisters

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe — western-swinging fiddle masters — are on their “Bye For Now” tour, before taking a hiatus for who knows how long.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $38, $32. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, quebesisters.com

We The Kingdom With Patrick Mayberry

It’s a contemporary Christian bill in Salem.

Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $71.50, $47.50, $37.50, $25.50, $99.50 VIP, $10 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com

Summer Solstice Fest 2023

With Appalachian Space Train, Ripejive, Off Our Rockers, The Red Ferns, The Breakfast Club, PanJammers, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, The Mystical Witches of Floyd, Summer Musical Enterprise and more

Blacksburg offers a variety of free fun to celebrate the season.

Details: 1 p.m. Main Street and Lee Street, Blacksburg. Free. downtownblacksburg.com/events/summer-solstice-fest, appalachianspacetrain.com, hilby.net

Juneteenth

Music, food, games and more for the family on this holiday.

Will Farmer EP Release With Catherine The Great

Singer/songwriter Farmer (Appalachian Soul, Blue Moonshine) goes solo with a new record, “My Appalachian Heart.” It sounds good.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. willfarmermusic.com, catherinethegreatmusic.com

BOCO Food Truck Rodeo With Fuzzy Logic, Five Dollar Shake

Multiple delicious food and bev options, and high class cover bands in Daleville.

Details: 3 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free 12-younger. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, gotfuzz.net, facebook.com/fdshake

Darkside Experience

Local all star players deliver trippy sound and lights for their Pink Floyd tribute.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com

Filthy Souls

Mark Stegall, Adam Rutledge and Jim Lewis are at this new band’s core.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

One of the hottest fiddle players on the planet has two Southwest Virginia dates.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday with Crooked Road Ramblers. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $30, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, crookedroadramblers.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Floyd Country Store. $45, $38. michaelclevelandfiddle.com

SUNDAY

Tom Keifer’s Cinderella With Winger, John Corabi

It’s a hair metal fan’s delight. Hear such hits as “Don’t Know What You Got” from Cinderella’s frontman and “Headed for a Heartbreak” from Winger (Will the band play “Seventeen?” That one seems just a wee bit problematic). Corabi fronted Motley Crue during a Vince Neil-free time in that band’s history.

Marie Anderson

Pop and rock loops and riffs by the lake.

WEDNESDAY

Devil Chile

See and hear members of Sly Devil and War Chile — both featuring guitarist/singer Brian Gray.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

Into the Fog

Raleigh-based newgrass band won the 2021 Merlefest band competition. Solid work.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. $5. intothefogmusic.com

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.