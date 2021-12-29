Trampled by Turtles set for FloydFest (copy)

 Skip to main content
Trampled by Turtles set for FloydFest

Trampled by Turtles.

FloydFest, always home to high quality acoustic acts, has added a couple more to its 2022 lineup.

Widely beloved, bluegrass-adjacent Trampled by Turtles are on the bill for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, set for July 27-31. Another bluegrass band, progressive quartet Kitchen Dwellers, will be there, too.

It wasn’t all ’grass in the festival’s most recent lineup announcement, delivered to subscribers in a Dec. 14 email. Dogs In A Pile, which trucks in jammy, eclectic rock, is on the bill, as is LITZ, which brings funky electronic rock. Guitarist/singer Isaac Hadden, who has been coming to FloydFest since he literally was in the womb, will be there, too — with his Isaac Hadden Project, as a solo act and with an organ trio he formed in Asheville, North Carolina, where he recently started in college.

Previous announcements for next year’s event included Lake Street Dive, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King and Floyd County’s own Morgan Wade, whose album, “Reckless,” was No. 1 on RollingStone.com‘s recently released list of best country and Americana albums. That list, by the way, includes another FloydFest 22 performer, Amythyst Kiah, and past festival acts Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

Check for tickets at https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22. Get more festival info at https://floydfest.com.

