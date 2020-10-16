va standalone
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anne Byrn's black Griswold has been a workhorse in her kitchen. She has fried bacon, cooked pancakes, seared salmon and baked Southern-style cornbread in the 12-inch cast-iron skillet umpteen times. When she moved from Atlanta to Nashville, so did the skillet. It even made a trip to and from England. But she never praised it or really appreciated its versatility. Then she made a pound cake in ...
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to remember the contributions of Latinx people with origins in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. For two decades, the histories and cultures of Latinx people were honored for a week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan extended it to 30 days. To celebrate, here is a list of 11 books by ...
Mary Anne Mohanraj missed a lot of things when she went off to college, but the thing she was most homesick for was her mother's cooking. When her parents immigrated to Connecticut from Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 1973, they brought with them their fiery curries, coconut sambols and countless rice dishes. Many of the recipes were adapted to accommodate American ingredients. Her mother, Jacintha, ...
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister has experience displacing a returning starter.
Virginia Tech coaches tried everything they could to shore up struggling secondary, run defense against UNC
CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente burned his third and final timeout in the closing minutes of a 56-45 loss to North Carolina wi…