va standalone

Anne Byrn's black Griswold has been a workhorse in her kitchen. She has fried bacon, cooked pancakes, seared salmon and baked Southern-style cornbread in the 12-inch cast-iron skillet umpteen times. When she moved from Atlanta to Nashville, so did the skillet. It even made a trip to and from England. But she never praised it or really appreciated its versatility. Then she made a pound cake in ...